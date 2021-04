Much warmer and humid this Tuesday morning as temperatures start the day in the upper 60s to lower 70s across Acadiana. A light wind is keeping any fog from forming like we had yesterday.





The afternoon will turn even warmer with highs this afternoon nearing the mid-80s along with breezy conditions. Southerly winds could gust to near 30 mph during the second part of the day. Otherwise, skies should be partly to mostly cloudy as rain chances stay minimal for today. A spotty sprinkle is possible.