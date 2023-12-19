Lows tonight will be in the low 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Highs tomorrow through Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see small chance of rain Friday. Lows for the end of the week will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Expect a good chance of rain over the weekend with highs in the low 70s. Lows will be in the low 60s. We will see a small chance of rain Christmas Day with highs in the low 70s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
