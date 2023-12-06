It will be a cold night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few areas may see some frost. Thursday will be a gorgeous day with a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds will come in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. A few showers are possible Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Highs Saturday will also be in the 70s, and showers and storms will be likely. A few storms may be strong to severe. Much cooler air arrives for Sunday. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
