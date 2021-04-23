Warmer, Breezy, and Cloudy Today with Severe Storms Late

Acadiana will need to be weather aware later this Friday as another storm system will bring a threat of severe storms into Acadiana.

Friday morning remains mostly quiet with only a few isolated showers possible as Acadiana starts the day cloudier and milder with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The afternoon will turn a bit warmer and breezy today with highs in the mid 70s.

Starting after 2:00 pm, showers and storms will become more likely in Acadiana and the severe threat will be increasing too. Most models show stronger storms this evening with another line of storms possibly coming through the area later tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has elevated the risk outlook for severe weather in central and northern Acadiana. As of this morning, much of the area is now in the “Enhanced Risk” outlook. This is considered a Level 3 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms. Damaging winds are the primary threat but isolated tornadoes and/or large hail is possible too.

Cloudy

Abbeville

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Crowley

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
68°F Information not available.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

59°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
66°F Information not available.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

59°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
67°F Information not available.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
68°F Information not available.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

