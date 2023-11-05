Cool temperatures for this morning with readings in the low-mid 50s. We could see some patchy fog through the morning hours as well, especially across southwestern portions of the state.

We’ll warm up quickly through the afternoon, climbing some 30-35 degrees throughout the day, getting into the low-mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue today, but clouds could increase tomorrow.

This same weather pattern looks to continue through Thursday, with very little change in the upper-level flow pattern. By the end of the week and the weekend, the upper-level flow will turn southwesterly, moving multiple disturbances ahead, along with moisture. This leads to an increase in rain chances on both Friday and Saturday. This will be much-needed rainfall for the area as an ‘Exceptional’ drought continues.