Warm Tuesday With Showers, Cooler Wednesday…

Scattered showers will return tomorrow, and we may see a few storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be windy with south winds at 15-25 mph. A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning, so showers will be possible early. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

I don’t expect many issues with travels across the Gulf coast but two major systems will cause headaches to our northwest and northeast over the next few days. Monday is the best day to travel across the entire country.