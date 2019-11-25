Live Now
Warm Tuesday With Showers, Cooler Wednesday…

Scattered showers will return tomorrow, and we may see a few storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be windy with south winds at 15-25 mph. A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning, so showers will be possible early. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

I don’t expect many issues with travels across the Gulf coast but two major systems will cause headaches to our northwest and northeast over the next few days. Monday is the best day to travel across the entire country.

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

