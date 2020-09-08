Warm, Humid, and Quiet at Bus Stops this Morning

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several areas across the Atlantic Ocean for development or further strengthening. Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene formed on Labor Day and are both well into the eastern Atlantic Ocean. There are no threats to the Gulf Coast in the immediate future.

Tropical Storm Paulette is the closest to the U.S. as it is located east of the Lesser Antilles, near the Caribbean Sea. Paulette will slowly move west to northwest over the coming days and will strengthen in the process.