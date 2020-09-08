Warm, Humid, and Quiet at Bus Stops this Morning

The humidity has returned back into Acadiana this Tuesday leading to a warm and humid morning with temperatures in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs are expected back into the lower 90s, factor in the higher humidity, and the air will feel closer to 100°. The morning should remain quiet before pop up showers and storms become a possibility for the afternoon. Rain chances today will run at 20%.

