Warm but Comfortable this Morning, Small Rain Chances Return Later Today

Local
Acadiana is enjoying another break from the summer humidity this Wednesday morning as temperatures are dropping back down into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The afternoon looks hot but not muggy as highs are expected to return in the lower 90s. A small chance of rain is back in the forecast as Acadiana could see a few pop up showers and storms during a partly cloudy afternoon. The weather we see today will be much of the same for tomorrow and Friday.

