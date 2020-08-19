Acadiana is enjoying another break from the summer humidity this Wednesday morning as temperatures are dropping back down into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The afternoon looks hot but not muggy as highs are expected to return in the lower 90s. A small chance of rain is back in the forecast as Acadiana could see a few pop up showers and storms during a partly cloudy afternoon. The weather we see today will be much of the same for tomorrow and Friday.
Warm but Comfortable this Morning, Small Rain Chances Return Later Today
Abbeville79°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Crowley78°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Opelousas77°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Breaux Bridge80°F Clear Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
New Iberia81°F Clear Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New