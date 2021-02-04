Warm, Breezy, and Mostly Cloudy Today Before Sct’d Rain Tonight





Not as cold this morning but still chilly across Acadiana with temperatures in the 50s to 40s. Warm, breezy, and mostly cloudy weather is expected later today as highs will reach into the lower 70s. South winds could gust to near 30 mph.

A few showers are possible for the afternoon before scattered rain becomes more likely after 7:00 pm as a strong cold front moves through Acadiana.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s tonight and will continue falling through the day on Friday. Afternoon temps tomorrow will only be in the low to mid-40s along with more breezy weather. On top of the colder and breezy conditions Friday, scattered showers will remain likely for Acadiana under mostly cloudy skies.