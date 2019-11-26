Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Wednesday Will Be Cooler, Breezy With A Clearing Sky…

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible overnight, but the better chance of severe weather will be north of Acadiana. As the cold front moves through early tomorrow, showers are possible, but I think the rain will be out of Acadiana by mid-morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the low 70s. It will be warm Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain returns Saturday, then it will be cooler and dry Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories