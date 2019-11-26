Scattered showers and a few storms are possible overnight, but the better chance of severe weather will be north of Acadiana. As the cold front moves through early tomorrow, showers are possible, but I think the rain will be out of Acadiana by mid-morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the low 70s. It will be warm Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain returns Saturday, then it will be cooler and dry Sunday.
Wednesday Will Be Cooler, Breezy With A Clearing Sky…
Abbeville54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent