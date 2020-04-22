Warm and Windy Today with Increasing Rain Chances, Low Severe Threat Tonight

Warm and windy weather is coming this Wednesday along with increasing rain chances for Acadiana. High temperatures this afternoon will be back in the low to mid 80s as south winds gust to near 30 mph. Scattered rain is possible for the second half of the day before storms become likely tonight into Thursday morning. Once again, Acadiana is under another low threat for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in its Slight Risk. Primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail but an isolated tornado is possible too. The greater threat for severe storms and tornadoes should remain north of Acadiana.









Of course, we’ll continue to monitor things through the day. Keep it tuned to KLFY as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

