Warm and Windy Today with Increasing Rain Chances, Low Severe Threat Tonight

Warm and windy weather is coming this Wednesday along with increasing rain chances for Acadiana. High temperatures this afternoon will be back in the low to mid 80s as south winds gust to near 30 mph. Scattered rain is possible for the second half of the day before storms become likely tonight into Thursday morning. Once again, Acadiana is under another low threat for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in its Slight Risk. Primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail but an isolated tornado is possible too. The greater threat for severe storms and tornadoes should remain north of Acadiana.

Of course, we’ll continue to monitor things through the day. Keep it tuned to KLFY as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
72°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

