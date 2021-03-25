Warm and Windy Today with Another Low Severe Threat for Acadiana

Thursday is starting warm and windy across Acadiana with temperatures in the lower 70s along with strong south winds gusting to around 35 mph.





Warm, windy, and cloudy weather will continue for much of the day as scattered showers and storms become more likely for Acadiana late this morning. Rain chances should increase to 40% around lunchtime. There is another low threat for severe weather in Acadiana with the Storm Prediction Center outlining Acadiana in their “Slight Risk” outlook. This is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are possible but the threat should remain low for our area.





Unfortunately, another violent tornadic outbreak is expected later today for northern areas of Mississippi and Alabama that just saw one last week.