Warm and Windy Today with a Low Severe Threat Before Turning Much Colder

Acadiana will deal with another low severe weather threat this Wednesday as scattered storms will be likely during the afternoon hours between Noon to 6:00 pm. The weather should remain mostly quiet this morning but it is very warm and misty with temperatures in the lower 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this Wednesday. This is a 1 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe weather. The tornado that caused damage in Washington last week, happened during a Marginal Risk day.





An arctic cold front will drop in from the north this afternoon, bringing scattered showers and storms into Acadiana. A few storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Regardless of thunderstorm activity, the afternoon will be extremely windy. Winds could gust to as strong as 35 mph through much of the afternoon and evening.

On top of the windy conditions this afternoon and evening the temperatures will drop quickly behind this cold front. Temperatures this evening could reach the 50s with lows tonight reaching the low to mid-40s!