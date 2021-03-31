Warm and Windy Today with a Low Severe Threat Before Turning Much Colder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Acadiana will deal with another low severe weather threat this Wednesday as scattered storms will be likely during the afternoon hours between Noon to 6:00 pm. The weather should remain mostly quiet this morning but it is very warm and misty with temperatures in the lower 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this Wednesday. This is a 1 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe weather. The tornado that caused damage in Washington last week, happened during a Marginal Risk day.

An arctic cold front will drop in from the north this afternoon, bringing scattered showers and storms into Acadiana. A few storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Regardless of thunderstorm activity, the afternoon will be extremely windy. Winds could gust to as strong as 35 mph through much of the afternoon and evening.

On top of the windy conditions this afternoon and evening the temperatures will drop quickly behind this cold front. Temperatures this evening could reach the 50s with lows tonight reaching the low to mid-40s!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Abbeville

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Crowley

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar