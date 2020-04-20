Warm and Quiet Today but Already Tracking the Next Storm System Later this Week

1  of  2
Monday is starting off quiet and cooler as temperatures have fallen into the upper 50s to lower 60s along with some patchy fog. Seasonable highs are expected this afternoon as temps climb to near 80° under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will stay low throughout the day.

Once again, we are tracking the next disturbance for Acadiana later this week. Showers and storms will become likely late Wednesday into early Thursday with another low threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the area outlined in its Marginal to Slight Risk at this time. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threat.

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
