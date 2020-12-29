Warm and Mostly Quiet Today, Severe Storms Possible New Year’s Eve

Tuesday is starting off chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Also, a few areas of fog are developing as well. The afternoon will be warmer with highs back in the lower 70s as clouds increase through the day. A southeasterly breeze should be a bit noticeable too. Rain chances remain slim today but scattered rain is expected tomorrow.

Our full attention is still on New Year’s Eve as a strong storm system impacts the Gulf Coast. Thunderstorms will be likely in Acadiana late in the morning and into the afternoon on Thursday.





The Storm Prediction Center already has all of Acadiana under their “Slight Risk” Outlook. This is a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms in your area. Areas in or near Acadiana could get upgraded into the Enhanced Risk level before Thursday. Our main concern will be damaging winds and/or tornadoes.





Now is the time to download the KLFY Weather App. It is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

