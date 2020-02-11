Warm and Misty Morning, Slight Cool Down Today with Sct’d Showers

Tuesday is kicking off with more warm and misty weather for much of Acadiana as temperatures sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A slow moving cold front will trudge through the area today, in fact, cooler air is already in Alexandria with temperatures down into the 50s this morning. Slightly cooler and less humid weather should push in through the day as we stay cloudy with scattered showers.







The Live Doppler 10 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on the weather for tomorrow. Starting late Wednesday widespread storms will be likely for Acadiana. There is a low threat for severe weather. Futuretrack shows the approximate timing near midnight Wednesday for strong storms to roll through Acadiana