Warm and Misty Morning, Slight Cool Down Today with Sct’d Showers

Tuesday is kicking off with more warm and misty weather for much of Acadiana as temperatures sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A slow moving cold front will trudge through the area today, in fact, cooler air is already in Alexandria with temperatures down into the 50s this morning. Slightly cooler and less humid weather should push in through the day as we stay cloudy with scattered showers.

The Live Doppler 10 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on the weather for tomorrow. Starting late Wednesday widespread storms will be likely for Acadiana. There is a low threat for severe weather. Futuretrack shows the approximate timing near midnight Wednesday for strong storms to roll through Acadiana

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

