Warm and Humid Today with Isolated Rain, Severe Threat Still Expected Tomorrow

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday is off to a very warm start with temperatures in the upper 60s along with a few areas of fog. Warm, humid, and cloudy weather take over today with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Rain chances will increase to 40% with isolated to scattered showers and storms expected during the second half of the day.

Widespread, heavy showers and storms are more likely on Wednesday. Also, Acadiana remains under a low to medium threat for severe weather. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible tomorrow. The HRRR model showcases super cellular storms across the northern parishes of Acadiana during the morning hours of Wednesday. Another round of storms could move into more of Acadiana during the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, Acadiana is estimated to receive .5″-2″ inches of rain. Any area that sees the higher end rainfall totals could deal with minor flash flooding.

