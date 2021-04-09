Warm and Breezy Today with Another Low Threat for Severe Storms Tonight

Much warmer and humid this Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s along with misty conditions in Acadiana. The mist is causing the visibility to drop to around 5 miles for much of the area.

A warm and misty morning will be followed by a mostly cloudy, humid, and breezy afternoon. Highs today will be back in the low to mid 80s as south winds gust to around 30 mph. A few showers are possible too, but rain chances will only be at 20%.

Our attention is focused on tonight into Saturday morning as Acadiana deals with another low threat for severe weather. Scattered storms become likely after midnight and could last until 8:00 am Saturday. A couple of storms could produce damaging winds and tornadoes. The greater threat should be across northern Louisiana into Mississippi. Much of Acadiana is considered in the “Slight Risk” which is a 2 out of 5 likelihood to see severe storms.

Our weather should improve quickly on Saturday as we see clearing skies for the afternoon along with lower humidity. Sunday starts off cool with a sunny, warm, and comfortable afternoon to follow.

Cloudy

Abbeville

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
66°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
67°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

