Warm and Breezy Today with Another Low Threat for Severe Storms Tonight

Much warmer and humid this Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s along with misty conditions in Acadiana. The mist is causing the visibility to drop to around 5 miles for much of the area.





A warm and misty morning will be followed by a mostly cloudy, humid, and breezy afternoon. Highs today will be back in the low to mid 80s as south winds gust to around 30 mph. A few showers are possible too, but rain chances will only be at 20%.

Our attention is focused on tonight into Saturday morning as Acadiana deals with another low threat for severe weather. Scattered storms become likely after midnight and could last until 8:00 am Saturday. A couple of storms could produce damaging winds and tornadoes. The greater threat should be across northern Louisiana into Mississippi. Much of Acadiana is considered in the “Slight Risk” which is a 2 out of 5 likelihood to see severe storms.





Our weather should improve quickly on Saturday as we see clearing skies for the afternoon along with lower humidity. Sunday starts off cool with a sunny, warm, and comfortable afternoon to follow.