WANTED: Man in stolen vehicle flees on foot in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish Sheriff detectives are searching for 36-year-old Luther Lamar Laughlin, Sr. on multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs and aggravated flight from an officer.

According to Sheriff Tommy Romero, the charges stem from an incident that happened January 12.

Romero said a traffic stop was initiated by a detective on the stolen vehicle Laughlin was operating in the 3600 block of West Old Spanish Trail.

Laughlin fled on foot and was unable to be located, Romero said.

His last known address is in Rayne, La.

Anyone with information on Laughlin’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 337-364-3711.