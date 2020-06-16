Wanted fugitive captured in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A fugitive wanted in Acadia Parish on multiple charges was captured Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says.

31-year-old Steven Dietz of Evangeline was featured on Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish several months ago.

His charges included felony theft, unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, possession of stolen things and aggravated battery, the sheriff’s office said.

Dietz is being held in the Acadia Parish jail on a $585k bond.

He is a suspect in several other thefts in the Evangeline community, the sheriff’s office said.