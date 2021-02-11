Want better broadband internet in Acadiana? Start by taking this survey.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadiana Planning Commission (APC) is asking residents to complete an online survey as part of their hopes to expand service for Acadiana residents over the next few years.

The survey can be found at www.broadbandsurvey.org.

“Today, the fight to bring reliable broadband to Acadiana’s communities has become as important as the fight to bring other rural utilities,” stated APC Economic Development Specialist Chad LaComb. “Broadband access was once considered a luxury, however, in a post-COVID economy access to the internet is a critical lifeline to rural communities, the future of our economy, and an emerging fourth utility.”

LaComb said data is showing that communities with poor connections are actually losing population. The future of Acadiana’s broadband internet could have a large impact on the local economy.

The APC was awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct an assessment of the current broadband access in Acadiana and to see what impediments may exist to its expansion.

“Limited or obsolete broadband internet service prevents access to telemedicine, remote learning, remote working, and e-commerce,” stated LaComb. “Main street businesses are increasingly dependent upon broadband services to access a rapidly changing, global marketplace. Many places in Acadiana lack affordable and reliable broadband internet access. This lack of access affects Acadiana’s residents every day.”