Waitr will retain 150 positions, refocus operations in Lafayette

Courtesy of Waitr App (Photo: Adrion Bell)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser) — Waitr, the Louisiana-based food delivery app, announced Monday that it will be refocusing its operations to Lafayette.

The company also announced it plans to retain 150 positions that were going to be outsourced to Mexico and will consolidate all Lafayette operations inside its headquarters facility within the first half of 2020.

“One of our key strategic initiatives is the elevation of the entire customer experience,” said Carl Grimstad, the new CEO of Waitr. “We believe that one way to achieve that is to retain, as well as add to, our customer service and dispatch teams here in Lafayette, the heart of Waitr’s business. This will ensure the highest levels of service for our customers, drivers and restaurant partners.

“As we focus on providing a world-class customer experience, we will also continue to identify opportunities to ensure the proper alignment of employee expertise with our strategic initiatives,” Grimstad said.

For the whole story, visit our media partners at theadvertiser.com.

