Waitr to layoff 2,300 drivers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Food delivery company Waitr said it plans to layoff 2,300 drivers in April.

According to the company’s letter sent to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, these layoffs will impact markets in Lafayette, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport.

“It is anticipated that this will be a permanent layoff,” the company said in the letter. Waitr company will make the staff reduction on April 6.

Last month, Waitr doled out another round of undisclosed layoffs, but said it planned “retain 150 positions that were going to be outsourced to Mexico.”