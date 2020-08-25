Waitr Offering Free Grocery Delivery in Lafayette in Preparation for Hurricane Laura

Lafayette, LA – As the area makes its preparations for Hurricane Laura, Waitr is offering free grocery delivery to anyone in the Lafayette area who is unable to get to their area grocer or just wants to stay at home before the storm hits.

Those using the app for grocery delivery this week can get them delivered free by using the promo code “GROCERY” at checkout.

Waitr began delivering groceries earlier this year. It allows those at home to use the app to have grocery essentials delivered directly to their doors. The company is also offering a no-contact delivery option for groceries, just like they do with restaurant deliveries – allowing for distancing between customers and delivery drivers.

Customers can get grocery essentials and other favorites delivered through the Waitr app or at waitrapp.com, and search for GROCERY. Basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal care products can be ordered, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce. Special requests can also be added through the app. Waitr is providing personal shoppers and delivery drivers to help fulfill grocery orders.

aitr and its sister brand Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.