Waitr expands services to Eunice and Jennings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr announced today its has expanded its services to Jennings and Eunice.

Restaurants in Eunice and Jennings that have already signed up with Waitr include Zeus Cafe, Bons Temps Pizza, Chips Daiquiris, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Love Bonez, McDonald’s, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, Planet Nutrition, Terrazzo Italian American Kitchen – all in Eunice. Jennings’ restaurant partners include La Rumba, Sonic, Tokyo Japan, Rocket Drive Inn, Rival Nutrition, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, and McDonald’s.

Waitr is currently looking for drivers in Eunice and Jennings. Those interested can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

“Waitr is kicking off its debut in Eunice and Jennings with special free delivery,”

stated the company in a press release. “Anyone in either city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal … or meals for whole family.”