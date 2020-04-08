VPSO on holiday weekend: ‘We are pleading with the public to consider the safety precautions.’

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)–The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the pubic asking for their assistance in the next few days.

“This time of year is one of family gatherings, spiritual reflection, and joyous celebrations. It is extremely disheartening to know that with the threat of COVID-19, we have had to adjust the way we gather as families during this holiday so that we can protect our loved ones,” VPSO public information officer Drew David said.

Social distancing and the state’s stay-at-home order:

David said the department recognizes that Easter is a time of gathering for Church masses, commemorations or services, along with enjoying big crawfish boils, barbecues and other festive events with family and friends.

However, “the threat of this virus for Vermilion Parish is not over and it is important we remain vigilant in keeping our loved ones safe, David said. “Therefore, we are pleading with the public to consider the safety precautions in place of no more than 10 persons per gathering and using social distancing while together through the Easter Holiday.

He continues, “Easter is a time of renewal and rebirth of hope, and by continuing to beat this virus with these steps in place, it will ultimately allow us to celebrate next year with our loved ones healthier, and with more appreciation than ever before.”

The department is pleading “with you to help us all have safe Easter Holiday by adhering to the guidelines set by the Governor.”