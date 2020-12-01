VPSO issues prevention tips after rash of vehicle burglaries

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Within the past few weeks, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, as well as law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area, have been busy investigating numerous night time vehicle burglaries, the agency said.
Sheriff Mike Couvillon called vehicle burglaries “one of the most preventable crimes and the most concerning element is that these crimes are happening in people’s own driveways.”
The VPSO offers the following tips to reduce risk of being a victim of burglary:
- If available, always park your vehicle in a locked garage.
- Always lock the doors to your vehicle, even when you away from the vehicle for just a short time.
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle. If you can’t take personal property with you, lock items in the trunk. Do not place them under the seat. This includes your purse or wallet, DVDs, books, cash, keys, cell phone, iPod, laptop, garage door opener, gym bag, briefcase, jewelry, tools, packages, etc. If a thief breaks into your vehicle and steals your garage door opener and keys, they have access to your home.
- Do not leave any mail in your vehicle. These items have your name, address and possibly contain personal financial information.
- Remove “pull out” style stereos and/or removable faceplates of stereos.
- Park in well-lit areas. At home, park your vehicle near porch lights if you cannot park in a garage.
- Install motion detection lights that will illuminate your driveway at night.
- Set any alarm or anti-theft device that is installed on your vehicle.
- Consider installing recorded video surveillance (which could be very valuable when something happens).
- Neighbors, watch each other’s homes and property closely, reporting anything suspicious.
- Call the Vermilion Parish sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency on any suspicious vehicles or person in the neighborhood.