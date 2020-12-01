VPSO issues prevention tips after rash of vehicle burglaries

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Within the past few weeks, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, as well as law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area, have been busy investigating numerous night time vehicle burglaries, the agency said.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon called vehicle burglaries “one of the most preventable crimes and the most concerning element is that these crimes are happening in people’s own driveways.”

The VPSO offers the following tips to reduce risk of being a victim of burglary: