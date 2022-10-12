LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The clock is ticking to register to vote.

The Louisiana online voter registration portal is opened thru Tuesday, October 18.

Wednesday (10/12) marked the deadline to register to vote in person, or by mail for the November 8 election.

Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux-Menard tells News 10 that the current problem is that some voters have changed addresses without updating their voter registration information.

Menard says her office has mailed over 7,500 absentee mail ballots.

Absentee voters are people who have qualified to vote absentee because they may be over 65 or work offshore.

“What’s happening is that a lot of my ballots are coming back with attempted, not known, or undeliverable. We are trying to contact these voters but a lot of them have moved out of state and neglected to change their address with us,” Menard explained.

The deadline for in-person or by mail registering to vote has passed.

The online registration period remains open through October 18.

“Some have come back to the office. There are like forty. We talked to some voters. The post office did their due diligence to try to get their ballots to them at their forwarded address,” Menard stated.

You can check the online portal for more information.