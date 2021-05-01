Volunteers search Holly Beach coastline for the missing Seacor crewmen

(KLFY)- It’s been two weeks since the devastating tragedy in the Gulf of Mexico.

Volunteers from all over the state continue the desperate search with one mission in mind, bring all seven home.

18 days removed from the Seacor Power liftboat capsizing eight miles from the Louisiana coast, seven men are still unaccounted for, three from right here in Acadiana.

Local volutneer, Mandy Melancon, says, “What we need right now are prayers.”

Fom seaplanes, to boats, to ATVs, hundreds are continuing the search efforts day after day, rain or shine.

“This is amazing with everything going on. The donations people have given, people have cooked. There is good left in the world,” Melancon continues.

In Holly Beach, volunteers gathered to search by land with the help of ATVs.

Melancon explains, “The group heading West going to the Sabine River. The East group will go to the ferry then we will cross each other.”

Melancon shares with News Ten why she decided to get involved.

“I’ve worked in the oil industry in the boat business. One of the missing is a family friend,” says Melancon.

A lot like other volunteers who have dedicated time to search efforts across the state, she says she will work and remain hopeful until the families of the Seacor Seven have the answers they deserve.

“We want closure for the families. Give them peace,” Melancon continues.