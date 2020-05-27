Volunteers needed at Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Summer is here and Second Harvest Food Bank is in need of community support Tuesdays through Fridays.



Community Outreach Coordinator, Brittany Bowie, explains, “During COVID, there is a lot going on, a lot of families in need. It is a changing situation. When volunteers come in here, there are part of that process, giving food out to the community.”



As we continue our “new normal” during the pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank continues to provide and serve food for those in need.

With such a high demand for food distribution, the food bank is looking for those willing to help.



“We are in need of volunteers. Volunteers will help with food sorting and repacking. Right now, the National Guard is here. However, in June, they will be gone,” continues Bowie.



Second Harvest Food Bank invites families and their kids to volunteers in their spare time during summer break.



Bowie says, “Currently, our age limit is 9. We do require a chaperone for that young of an age. We are open to family and friends.”



PPE (personal protective equipment) will be provided to protect volunteers and staff as they work together to feed South Louisiana.



“We are requiring gloves. We have mask available for any volunteers. Temperatures are checked, social distancing is required. Ten volunteers per shift. We are taking all precautions to make sure everyone is safe during COVID,” Bowie adds.



For more information about how to volunteer with Second Harvest, click here.