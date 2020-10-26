Volunteers help Acadiana Animal Aid recover after Hurricane Delta

(KLFY)- Two weeks after Hurricane Delta, Acadiana Animal Aid is on the road to recovery thanks to community support and volunteers.



Director of Acadiana Animal Aid, Jeanine Foucher, says, “People often ask me what my favor part about Louisiana is, I tell them it’s the volunteers at Acadiana Animal Aid.”



Acadiana Animal Aid is picking up the pieces of their transport kennels after Hurricane Delta ripped them apart.

Foucher says the damage was devasting but thanks to community support they can continue their mission of saving animals.

“It’s of paramount importance we rebuild right away. Every day, we don’t have these kennels that keeps us from pulling animals from shelters,” Foucher explains.



She says volunteers immediately stepped up to lend a helping hand, from cleaning up the property for hours or donating food and other resources to the rescue.



“Ten to twelve volunteers came out. Some that had never even volunteered here before. They made all the difference,” adds Foucher.



Hoping to rebuild immediately, Foucher says, without the support and volunteers, they would not be on track.



“It brings tears to my eyes. It’s so humbling. The community has supported us in ways I didn’t think was possible,” continues Foucher.

