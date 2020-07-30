Volunteers condemn living conditions for animals at Ville Platte pound

(KLFY)- Volunteers are speaking out against what they say are inhumane living conditions for animals at the Ville Platte pound.

Volunteer Pamela Mancuso says, “The living conditions are not conducive to healthy animals.”

That is how volunteer Pamela Mancuso describes the living conditions for animals at the Ville Platte animal pound.

The pound hold about 16 kennels which house abandoned animals once they are picked up, Mancuso says.

She says city officials need to step up and conditions need to change.

Mancuso continues, “There are no windows. The only ventilations is through holes in the walls. It’s just so bad, holes in kennels. Two dogs have died, two were injured after they bite electrical wires hanging down.”

She says once animals are caged, they are almost forgotten about and no one is stepping up to help.

“They are fed one cup of food a day which is not enough. They don’t come out of kennels unless volunteers show up,” explains Mancuso.

A big animal lover herself, Maucuso says she cannot sit around and let these animals die.

She says she and her friend hold themselves responsible for finding homes or rescues for the animals.

“We get them from point A to point Z. We use our vehicles or own kennels. We get them to rescues,” Mancuso adds.