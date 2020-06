CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- According to volunteer group, Friends of Pound Pets in Acadia, Louisiana, the Crowley Animal Shelter is facing major budget woes that could force some animals to be euthanized.

Since the organization’s Facebook post, four of the 10 dogs pictured have been adopted.

Learn how you can help by contacting the shelter at (337) 788-8004 or visit its Facebook page.