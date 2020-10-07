Voluntary evacuation order issued for St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard Wednesday issued a voluntary evacuation for parish residents living in flood-prone areas and those living in manufactured homes.

“We highly encourage you to stay with friends or family during the storm or to look for shelter north of the parish,” Bellard said.

Bellard also signed an executive order instructing a parish-wide curfew during the hours of the expected landfall of Hurricane Delta.

The curfew will be in effect between noon Friday, October 7, through 8 a.m. Saturday, October 8.

He said only essential workers responding to Hurricane Delta’s recovery should be on the roads during this time.