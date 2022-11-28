LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– At UL, the community has come out to pay their respects for Louisiana’s former first gentleman and UL former administrator Raymond “Coach” Blanco.

“Coach” Blanco was loved and admired by everyone he impacted. A week after his passing, a prayer service, visitation, and life reflections were held Sunday, Nov. 27 in the ballroom at UL’s Student Union.

Raymond “Coach” Blanco was a staple in the state of Louisiana, at UL, and in the community. the former first gentleman of Louisiana wore many hats. A former football coach, Dean of Students, and avid hunter, Blanco impacted just about everyone he’d come in contact with. Former player and friend of Blanco, Mike Neustrom says Blanco held a fatherly role in the lives of many of his players.

“The unique thing about coach was that he seemed to assume a very strong parental fatherly relationship with a lot of his players particularly those who were kind of in need of that type of parenting,” he said.

Memorabilia, pictures, and awards, guided visitors through the memory of “Coach” Blanco’s life and legacy.

Visitation will continue on Monday the 28th from 10 am until 12:30 followed by a mass and funeral at St. John’s Cathedral. The burial service will take place at St. Charles Borromeo cemetery in Grand Coteau.