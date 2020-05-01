Virtual music concert to benefit local musicians

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY) – Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is hosting an all day virtual concert and fundraiser today.

The event consists of hourly performances featuring a different musician or ensemble each hour. Viewers will have the opportunity to tip the participating musicians throughout the day.

As the “Stay at Home” order continues into the month of May, local musicians have lost many opportunities to perform at events, concerts and gatherings.

To watch the event, click here or go to the Acadiana Symphony Facebook page.

Here are the premiere times for each video:

11 a.m.- Hannah Boudreaux

1 p.m. – Sabrina Perry

5 p.m.- Benjamin Yates

6 p.m. – The ASO Cello Section (Dragos Filip, Anna Herrea, Susan Morton, Emma Guidry, Molly Goforth)

Thank you for your help in supporting ASO and our local musicians and teaching artists!