Virtual food drive smashes fundraising goal in one day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — FoodNet and KLFY’s virtual food drive smashed its goal after Acadiana donors helped kick off the 7-Day Staples Project.

The food drive, which took place online with fundraising instead of actual physical food donations, raised over $255,000 as of 9:30 p.m. The drive had sought $225,000.

The 7-Day Staples Project was started in response to the COVID-19 crisis, allowing donors to pledge $35 to provide a week’s worth of food to a local family. All funds raised stay within Acadiana and will go to purchase food to resupply local food banks.

FoodNet is a project of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Diocese of Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel said the church will also match up to $100,000 of the funds raised today.