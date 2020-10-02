Ville Platte woman arrested in deadly shooting investigation

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the 700 block of South Soileau Street at about 8:45 p.m. that night. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was taken by family members to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument between multiple parties at a home. Detectives were notified that the victim died later that night due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gertie Scott was arrested and faces one count of second-degree murder. Scott was booked into the Ville Platte city jail and later taken to the Evangeline Parish jail where she remains in custody with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.