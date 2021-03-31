Ville Platte residents upset over unexplained high water bills

Ville Platte, La. (KLFY) Several residents in Ville Platte are concerned after receiving high water bills for this month compared to previous months.

One resident says her bill went from $70 to $470.

“It is extremely, extremely excessive, and I just don’t understand,” Katherine Fontenot said.

Fontenot said she has lived in the area for over four decades and has never had a bill this high.

“I just looked at the bill and said Woah, wait a minute, what’s going on here, there’s a problem,” John Jones said. He says his bill nearly tripled from last month.

The Mayor of Ville Platte, Jennifer Vidrine, said water leaks caused by busted pipes during the hard freeze in February are partially responsible for these high prices.

She says if anyone has questions about their bill to contact city hall and bring their bill in.

Vidrine said they aren’t going to issue late fee’s with these bills and understand some of them are higher than normal.

If questions arise about a bill, she says the city will investigate.