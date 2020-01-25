Ville Platte residents speak out against road conditions

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- After years of deplorable road conditions throughout Ville Platte, residents are speaking out against city officials asking for better and safer roads.

Longtime resident, Arthur Sampson, says, “When you have city workers ride around here every day, they know the roads are bad. It’s time to fix these roads. It’s time to fix the roads in Ville Platte.”

Residents in Ville Platte are frustrated with ongoing unsafe roads throughout town and neighborhoods.

Neighbors tell News Ten it is dangerous for them to drive from one place to another in the city limits.

Phyllis Frank has lived in Ville Platte for years.

She says, “The roads are getting worse and worse. You have to swerve to avoid the hole or swerve not to hit another vehicle.”

Frank says the road conditions affect the children going to and from school.

“Some kids walk to school so they have to go another route, end up late for school because roads become flooded because of potholes after rain,” Franks adds.

Frank says the poor road conditions take its toll on her vehicle.

“Front ends, back ends, busted tires. It’s time for a change,” explains Frank.