Ville Platte residents question why park construction remains unfinished

VILLE PLATTE, LA (KLFY)- After three years under construction, Ville Platte residents are speaking out over their baseball park. They say no work has been done, no progress has been made, and it’s dangerous for children to play near.

Ville Platte resident, Arthur Sampson, asks, “Why is it built like this? Why do we have some pavilions away from parking areas, out here on the baseball field? It’s muddy, you have to walk through the mud. It’s unfinished, it’s unsafe.”

Ville Platte residents want to know why they weren’t warned about some of the steps.

Concrete slabs were poured near the middle of the park, the baseball field isn’t being used, and the park still isn’t complete.

“We can’t use the park anymore for baseball and other games. When families want to come out for a reunion or something, they come out here to play softball and it’s all gone,” Sampson explains.

Dangers, they say, aren’t limited to construction areas, and there are no constructions signs indicating where the dangers might be.

“The height of the pavilion, it’s too high. It’s not safe. It’s not safe for kids. There’s concrete all around. You have to walk through mud; there could be snakes out there,” adds Sampson.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine tells News Ten budget cuts caused the construction to stop. However, she says Ville Platte officials have a new vision for the park and new plans are being drawn up.