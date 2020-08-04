Ville Platte resident concerned about blighted, abandoned properties near home

(KLFY)- Abandoned land and homes in Ville Platte has become a problem for one city resident.

“They don’t to cut the grass next door. Rats come into my house,” Calvin Doucet says.

Calvin Doucet lives in between two bighted properties in Ville Platte.

He says the abandoned land and homes are causing damage to his own house.

“I have to complain. The trees are falling on my house. They need to cut the trees. Next door, the house is abandoned. You can’t live in that,” explains Doucet.

Doucet says the street is littered with neglected properties.



He says he tries to take the problems into his own hands and clean up himself.



However, he says city officials need to step up and help residents keep up the neighborhood.

Doucet adds, “The city passes down here. They can’t even clean the ditches. The houses of full of rats and racoons. Nobody is help me.”

Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine tells News Ten the city is aggressively tearing down blighted properties.

She asks any concerned residents about abandoned property in the city to call city hall for help.