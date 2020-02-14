Live Now
Ville Platte Police introduce free anonymous crime tip app

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Residents in Ville Platte will now be able to submit anonymous crime tips from the convenience of their smartphone with a new app introduced this week.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the TIPS411 app will allow residents to send tips without fear of being identified. The app, he added, is another tool to report suspicious or illegal activity. (The department also has an anonymous text system. Residents can text the keyword “TIPVP” plus their tip to 847411.)

The free app is available for iPhone through the Apple App Store and for Android through the Google Play Store. It allows users to type in their tip and upload photos.

