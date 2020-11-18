Ville Platte police announce bars in Evangeline Parish must close immediately due to rise in COVID-19 positivity rate

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Ville Platte police say all bars in Evangeline Parish must close on premise consumption due to a rise in COVID-19 positivity rates in the parish.

In a social media post, police announced the closure effective immediately citing exceeded 10% COVID-19 positivity for two consecutive weeks.

In accordance with Governor’s proclamation, any parish that opts into Phase Three but subsequently exceed 10% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in that parish must be closed for on premises consumption, unless and until the percent positivity decreases to 5% or less for two consecutive weeks.

The parish’s positivity rate from October 29 to Nov. 4 was 10.40% and from Nov. 5 to Nov, 11 was 10.10%.