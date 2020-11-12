Ville Platte PD warns of mail scam

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue is warning residents of a scam circulating in the area.

The scam includes instructions to cash a check and “keep a small amount and to send the rest in deep rate money orders and receipts to an address in Denton, Texas,” Lartigue said.

The chief is urging residents to never cash checks from individuals or companies they are not familiar with.

For more inforation or to report a similiar scam, contact the Ville Platte Department, (337) 363-1313.

