Ville Platte PD: Convenience store owner shot during argument

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- An owner of a convenience store in Ville Platte was shot during an argument with his brother on Friday, authorities said.

Ville Platte Chief Neal Lartigue said the argument, which happened shortly before noon, led to the brother pulling a gun and shooting the owner of Bubba’s Food Mart in the 700 block of Edward Knoto Street in the leg.

The brother allegedly attempted to shoot again, but the gun misfired.

The suspect fled the scene and was later captured in Bunkie with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies. The investigation is ongoing, Lartigue said.

The suspect, identified as Ahmed Ali, faces one charge of attempted second-degree murder.