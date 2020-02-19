Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ville Platte mayor requests State Police presence in city limits

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has asked State Police to patrol the city in an effort to curb rampant crime.

State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen confirmed that the mayor made the request at around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

“I am at the point of calling in the State police or the National Guard with their machine guns to help patrol our streets if necessary to restore law and order,” Vidrine reportedly told Ville Platte Rotary Club members Wednesday.

The mayor said a local pharmacy was burglarized overnight.

“We don’t know if we will be able to provide the help Ville Platte needs, but we will try to assist any way we can,” Gossen told News 10.

In 2019, the city of Ville Platte cut 11 positions within the Ville Platte Police Department. Vidrine said this was done after a budget review, which found the department was receiving $2.3 million, but only employed 43 people.

This is a developing story. News 10’s Neale Zeringue will have more at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
57°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar