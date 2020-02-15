Ville Platte launches crime tips app, some residents skeptical

VILLE PLILLE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte officials say they are proud of their “crime tips” app.

This is how it works: People are able to notify law officers of a crime, the location of it and even a picture of it.

The best part is it can be done anonymously.

However, some people say they aren’t sure app will help the fight criminal activity.

“The app will not help the community, change the community, or lower the crime,” Ville Plate resident Ronald Frank said.

He adds not everyone in Ville Platte has access to a smart device to anonymously send in tips.

Frank says the creation of the app is too late.

He says law enforcement should be able to see what is happening and there is no use for the app.

Frank says, “It’s not about the app. They are not blind. We don’t need to go behind the scene. We can all see what is going on.”

For the police chief and other city officials, they say this is a step in fighting crime.

Ville Platte Mayor, Jennifer Vidrine hopes this encourages more residents to feel safe about coming forward.

“The climate that we’re living in, some people are afraid to speak out because of retaliation, because of the violence and you really can’t blame them,” explains Vidrine.

Police Chief Lartigue tells News 10 he hopes residents will download and use the app. He says he thinks if law enforcement and residents work together.