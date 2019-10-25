Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ville Platte landmark, Frosty’s Drive-In, on the mend after early morning crash

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Frosty’s has reopened as of Tuesday December 17.

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A local landmark was damaged Friday morning, authorities said.

“Sometime around 2:30 am this morning, a young lady went off the road and just ran into the building. To our knowledge no one was hurt, but as you can see there is a lot of damage,” Steve Phillips tells News 10.

Philips is the president of F. Phillips General Contractors. He’s lived across the street from Frosty’s for several years.

Frosty’s opened in 1960.

Located on Tate Cove Road, the local restaurant is well known to its loyal customers for their famous hamburgers and po’boys.

On Fridays in Ville Platte, you can find the parking lot full of customers waiting for the catfish etouffee.

“It’s pillar in the community,” Phillips added. “A lot of people come on Fridays for catfish etouffee and known for their hamburgers and po’boys so they are very well respected in Ville Platte.

He tells News 10 the drive-in means a lot to him and his family.

He says he’s ready to immediately get started helping repair Frosty’s for Ville Platte.

“On Monday, they will evaluate the situation and from there settle on a price, then we will start construction immediately afterwards,” Phillips explains.

Frosty’s hopes to reopen in four to six weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, developing overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, developing overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms likely overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms likely overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
28 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories