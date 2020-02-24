Live Now
Ville Platte couple killed in weekend crash when SUV strikes tree

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A husband and wife, both from Ville Platte, died just before dawn Saturday when their SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. Hwy 180 in Pointe Coupee Parish, overturned and struck a tree, according to State Police.

The single vehicle crash killed 49-year-old Atrina Wilson, and her husband, 48-year-old Jason Wilson, a front seat passenger.

Neither were wearing seatbelts when their SUV struck a roadside tree just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, State Police said.

Both were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, the crash is under investigation.

